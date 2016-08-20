7 Refreshing Summer Lemonades for Brunch

Try savory and sweet versions.
From savory tomato to sweet blueberry-mint, here are seven fantastic lemonades to make for brunch.
1. Tomato Lemonade
This clever version of lemonade is made with puréed yellow tomatoes. It's great on its own, or with a shot or two of rye whiskey.
2. Minted Blueberry Lemonade
Fresh summer blueberries and mint make a refreshing summer lemonade.
3. Strawberry Lemonade
This sweet pink lemonade requires just five ingredients.
4. Smashed Cherry Lemonade
Make this summery drink with fresh bing cherries.
5. Bangkok Lemonade
This sparkling lemonade combines two flavors commonly paired in Thai cooking: mint and citrus.
6. Tarragon Lemonade
Tarragon adds bright flavor to this delicious drink, which can also be made with other summer herbs.
7. Cajun Lemonade
Upgrade the classic Pimm's Cup with a splash of Tabasco and a generous dose of rum or vodka.