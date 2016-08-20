7 Refreshing Summer Lemonades for Brunch

Try savory and sweet versions.

F&W Editors
August 20, 2016

From savory tomato to sweet blueberry-mint, here are seven fantastic lemonades to make for brunch.

1. Tomato Lemonade

This clever version of lemonade is made with puréed yellow tomatoes. It's great on its own, or with a shot or two of rye whiskey.

2. Minted Blueberry Lemonade

Fresh summer blueberries and mint make a refreshing summer lemonade.

3. Strawberry Lemonade

This sweet pink lemonade requires just five ingredients.

4. Smashed Cherry Lemonade

Make this summery drink with fresh bing cherries.

5. Bangkok Lemonade

This sparkling lemonade combines two flavors commonly paired in Thai cooking: mint and citrus.

6. Tarragon Lemonade

Tarragon adds bright flavor to this delicious drink, which can also be made with other summer herbs.

7. Cajun Lemonade

Upgrade the classic Pimm's Cup with a splash of Tabasco and a generous dose of rum or vodka.

