7 Refreshing Poolside Cocktails

Hosting a pool party this weekend? Swap out the cooler full of beer for a cocktail. Here are seven excellent drinks to make poolside:

1. Cucumber Margarita

The only thing more refreshing than a margarita is one made with cucumbers. The cucumber-infused tequila also makes a great punch.

2. Strawberry-Lemon Mojitos

Strawberries sweeten these mojitos. Use a molasses-based rum (like white Brugal) for a smoother drink, or a sugarcane-based rum (such as white Barbancourt) for a drier cocktail.

3. Brewsky Sangria

Roger Kugler's tangy beer-based sangria was inspired by a British customer's request for a shandy, a refreshing blend of lager beer and lemonade or soda.

4. Pineapple-Sake Sangria with Jalapeño

This sake-based punch from chef Helene Henderson is refreshing and spicy thanks to an easy-to-make jalapeño syrup.

5. Rum & Tonic

Todd Thrasher says this cocktail puts him in vacation mode. He’s a longtime scuba diver, and when he visits the Caribbean island of Bonaire, this is his go-to drink after a day in the water.

6. Strawberry-Basil-Balsamic Daiquiri

This pleasantly sweet-tangy drink was inspired by the classic Italian pairing of strawberries and balsamic vinegar.

7. Watermelon-Tequila Cocktail

When watermelon is in abundance, this is a great way to use it. Bobby Flay purees seedless watermelon chunks, then strains the juice through a sieve and mixes it with silver tequila, sugar syrup, blueberries, mint and fresh lime juice.

