7 Red Wine-Friendly Vegetarian Dishes

You don't need steak to break out the Cabernet.

F&W Editors
April 08, 2016

Just because you’ve gone vegetarian doesn’t mean you have to give up red wine with dinner. Meat-free dishes can definitely stand up to a full-bodied Cabernet or rich Malbec—you just have to prepare them correctly. Here, the best red wine-friendly vegetarian recipes to make.

1. Vegan Enchiladas 

The earthy mushrooms and sweet squash in these rich and tangy enchiladas go perfectly with a fruity Pinot Noir.

2. Miso-Roasted Eggplants with Tomatoes, Dill, Shiso and Black Vinegar 

Try a lively Beaujolais with this fantastic, crazy-colorful vegetarian dish.

3. Fried Tofu with Spicy Ginger-Sesame Sauce 

Tofu is an unlikely partner for red wine, but in this recipe by Young Hwa Chung a soy-ginger glaze works well with Cabernet Sauvignon.

4. Green-Lentil Curry 

Fragrant, herbal Pinot Noir compliments the Indian spices in this hearty curry.

5. Ratatouille Tart 

Morgon, a Beaujolais cru, produces medium-bodied, juicy wines that are fantastic with the tomatoes and eggplant in this tart.

6. Eggplant & Porcini “Meatballs” in Tomato Sauce 

Medium-bodied red wines go best with meatballs and tomato sauce—even vegetarian versions. Try a California red made with an Italian grape variety, like Sangiovese or Barbera.

7. Fusilli with Artichoke Hearts with Parmesan Cream 

Artichokes usually make wines seem sweeter. Accordingly, we suggest a red with loads of acidity like a Barbera or Dolcetto from the Piedmont region of Italy.

