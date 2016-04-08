7 Red Wine-Friendly Vegetarian Dishes

Just because you’ve gone vegetarian doesn’t mean you have to give up red wine with dinner. Meat-free dishes can definitely stand up to a full-bodied Cabernet or rich Malbec—you just have to prepare them correctly. Here, the best red wine-friendly vegetarian recipes to make.

The earthy mushrooms and sweet squash in these rich and tangy enchiladas go perfectly with a fruity Pinot Noir.

Try a lively Beaujolais with this fantastic, crazy-colorful vegetarian dish.

Tofu is an unlikely partner for red wine, but in this recipe by Young Hwa Chung a soy-ginger glaze works well with Cabernet Sauvignon.

Fragrant, herbal Pinot Noir compliments the Indian spices in this hearty curry.

Morgon, a Beaujolais cru, produces medium-bodied, juicy wines that are fantastic with the tomatoes and eggplant in this tart.

Medium-bodied red wines go best with meatballs and tomato sauce—even vegetarian versions. Try a California red made with an Italian grape variety, like Sangiovese or Barbera.

Artichokes usually make wines seem sweeter. Accordingly, we suggest a red with loads of acidity like a Barbera or Dolcetto from the Piedmont region of Italy.



RELATED: Best $15-and-Under Red Wines