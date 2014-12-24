7 Red Christmas Cocktails

Nothing says Christmas spirit like a beverage the color of Santa’s coat.

F&W Editors
December 24, 2014

Nothing says Christmas spirit like a beverage the color of Santa’s coat. Here, seven crimson cocktails to keep you a-wassailing well into the New Year.

1. New Milano
This play on the Negroni swaps Campari and sweet vermouth for artichoke-flavored Cynar and fruity Dimmi. 

2. Manhattan
Keep it simple with this classic that can cut through any winter chill. 

3. La Joie
This bright cocktail calls for Cognac-infused peaches. Use the leftovers for salsa, vanilla ice cream, or puree it for bellinis. 

4. Red Sangria
Make merry with this crowd-pleasing pitcher drink.

5. Hallo Govna
This beauty gets its red color from homemade grenadine.

6. Mulled Red Wine with Muscovado Sugar
Fennel seed and cinnamon spice up this winter warmer.

7. Lady Irish
This tart, sherry-spiked Champagne cocktail pairs well with shellfish.

Related: 12 Reinvented Classic Cocktails
15 Beautiful Cocktails
New Year's Eve Sparkling Wine Cocktails

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up