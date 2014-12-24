7 Red Christmas Cocktails

Nothing says Christmas spirit like a beverage the color of Santa’s coat. Here, seven crimson cocktails to keep you a-wassailing well into the New Year.

1. New Milano

This play on the Negroni swaps Campari and sweet vermouth for artichoke-flavored Cynar and fruity Dimmi.

2. Manhattan

Keep it simple with this classic that can cut through any winter chill.

3. La Joie

This bright cocktail calls for Cognac-infused peaches. Use the leftovers for salsa, vanilla ice cream, or puree it for bellinis.

4. Red Sangria

Make merry with this crowd-pleasing pitcher drink.

5. Hallo Govna

This beauty gets its red color from homemade grenadine.

6. Mulled Red Wine with Muscovado Sugar

Fennel seed and cinnamon spice up this winter warmer.

7. Lady Irish

This tart, sherry-spiked Champagne cocktail pairs well with shellfish.

Related: 12 Reinvented Classic Cocktails

15 Beautiful Cocktails

New Year's Eve Sparkling Wine Cocktails