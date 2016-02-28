7 Recipes from Wolfgang Puck, Official Chef of the Oscars Governors Ball

While you’re at home watching the Oscars on the couch this Sunday, chef Wolfgang Puck will be working hard to make sure the gowned and tuxedoed nominees and winners are well fed at the Governors Ball.
Every year for the past twenty-two years, the iconic Los Angeles chef has prepared the menu for this notoriously luxe after-party. This year's menu includes smoked salmon toasts shaped like Oscar statues topped with Osetra caviar, ginger-chili lobster and black truffle-spiked chicken pot pie. You don’t have to go quite so over-the-top indulgent with your Oscar menu, but you can still cook like Puck. Here, a few of his best recipes for delicious Oscar night dinners.
1. Goat Cheese-Garlic Toasts
These fast, garlic-rubbed toasts are topped with soft goat cheese mixed with herbs.
2. Corn and Bacon Soup with Jalapeño Crema
Puck uses both creamy grated corn and sauteed kernels to make this satisfying soup, which he serves with a chile-spiked cream.
3. Savory Baked Carrot and Broccoli Rabe Terrine
"It's impressive and somewhat different," says Wolfgang Puck of this savory terrine, one of his home-entertaining staples.
4. Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon, Caviar and Dill Cream
Although Puck is best known for putting smoked salmon, caviar and dill-flecked creme fraiche on his designer pizzas, he also loves this trio of toppings with his exceptionally crispy potato pancakes, a dish he makes frequently when cooking at home.
5. Marinated Rack of Lamb with Honey-Mint Vinaigrette
Mint is a classic partner for lamb. Here, it’s blended into a delicious vinaigrette with honey, ginger, parsley and vinegar.
6. Hot Dog Melts
Puck may be the ultimate L.A. chef, but he grew up in Vienna, and the food there is one of his touchstones. These sausages, called Wiener Wurstchen, are a favorite from his childhood.
7. Grilled Steaks with Sweet-Spicy Hoisin Sauce
Puck’s sweet-and-savory Asian-inspired sauce, which is flavored with hoisin, ginger and soy sauce, is delicious with the tender grilled beef.