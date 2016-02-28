7 Recipes from Wolfgang Puck, Official Chef of the Oscars Governors Ball

Every year for the past twenty-two years, the iconic Los Angeles chef has prepared the menu for this notoriously luxe after-party. This year's menu includes smoked salmon toasts shaped like Oscar statues topped with Osetra caviar, ginger-chili lobster and black truffle-spiked chicken pot pie. You don’t have to go quite so over-the-top indulgent with your Oscar menu, but you can still cook like Puck. Here, a few of his best recipes for delicious Oscar night dinners.

These fast, garlic-rubbed toasts are topped with soft goat cheese mixed with herbs.

Puck uses both creamy grated corn and sauteed kernels to make this satisfying soup, which he serves with a chile-spiked cream.

"It's impressive and somewhat different," says Wolfgang Puck of this savory terrine, one of his home-entertaining staples.

Although Puck is best known for putting smoked salmon, caviar and dill-flecked creme fraiche on his designer pizzas, he also loves this trio of toppings with his exceptionally crispy potato pancakes, a dish he makes frequently when cooking at home.

© Lucy Schaeffer

Mint is a classic partner for lamb. Here, it’s blended into a delicious vinaigrette with honey, ginger, parsley and vinegar.

Wolfgang Puck’s incredible hot dogs are filled with Gruyère cheese and wrapped in bacon. Lucy Schaeffer

Puck may be the ultimate L.A. chef, but he grew up in Vienna, and the food there is one of his touchstones. These sausages, called Wiener Wurstchen, are a favorite from his childhood.

Puck’s sweet-and-savory Asian-inspired sauce, which is flavored with hoisin, ginger and soy sauce, is delicious with the tender grilled beef.