7 Recipes for the Ultimate Fall Duo: Caramel and Apples

When it comes to fall desserts, sweet-tart apples and gooey caramel are an iconic pairing. But you don't have to visit a harvest fair to sample the delicious duo. From classic caramel apples to gorgeous parfaits, here are seven amazing ways to combine caramel and apples.

1. Caramel Lady Apples

Clean twigs make terrific handles for these classic caramel-dipped apples.

2. Cider-Caramelized Apple Pound Cake

How do you make your apple cake more apple-y? Cook the apples in a cider caramel before adding them to the cake.

3. Caramel-Apple Ice Cream

Upgrade vanilla ice cream by folding in caramelized apples and sweet, sticky dulce de leche.

4. Caramel Apple Parfaits

These beautiful parfaits can easily be made ahead of time or assembled in one big bowl.

5. Caramel Fondue

For an amazing dessert fondue, dip apples into warm, gooey caramel.

6. Soft Apple-Cider Caramels

These chewy treats are like caramel apples in candy form.

7. Apple Tarte Tatin with Crème Fraîche

Apples are cooked in a rich caramel sauce for this melt-in-your-mouth dessert.

