7 Recipes for the Ultimate Fall Duo: Caramel and Apples

When it comes to fall desserts, sweet-tart apples and gooey caramel are an iconic pairing. But you don't have to visit a harvest fair to sample the delicious duo. From classic caramel apples to gorgeous parfaits, here are seven amazing ways to combine caramel and apples.
1. Caramel Lady Apples
Clean twigs make terrific handles for these classic caramel-dipped apples.
2. Cider-Caramelized Apple Pound Cake
How do you make your apple cake more apple-y? Cook the apples in a cider caramel before adding them to the cake.
3. Caramel-Apple Ice Cream
Upgrade vanilla ice cream by folding in caramelized apples and sweet, sticky dulce de leche.
4. Caramel Apple Parfaits
These beautiful parfaits can easily be made ahead of time or assembled in one big bowl.
5. Caramel Fondue
For an amazing dessert fondue, dip apples into warm, gooey caramel.
6. Soft Apple-Cider Caramels
These chewy treats are like caramel apples in candy form.
7. Apple Tarte Tatin with Crème Fraîche
Apples are cooked in a rich caramel sauce for this melt-in-your-mouth dessert.