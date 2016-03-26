7 Recipes to Transform Healthy Spinach into Comfort Food

Spinach isn't always in a salad.
As we’ve learned from Popeye, spinach—with its high levels of protein, fiber, vitamins A, C, E and K—is crazy good for you. But it’s also an effective vehicle for cheese. Today, on National Spinach Day, we’re focusing on spinach’s more indulgent side. Here, the best ways to turn spinach into something binge-worthy.
1. Creamed Spinach with Fried Cheese Curds
Everything is better with crispy, gooey cheese curds.
2. Spinach and Cheese Grits Frittatas
Use any cheese you want in this creamy frittata.
3. Grilled Cheese with Spinach-and-Tomato Sauce
Call it an adult version of a grilled-cheese sandwich.
4. Easy Stovetop Spinach Mac and Cheese
Ready in just 30 minutes, this easy mac and cheese is perfect with some crusty bread and a glass of wine.
5. Creamy Spinach-and-Shrimp Dip
Sweet shrimp, tangy cream cheese, spinach and jalapeños come together in this perfect party dish.
6. Spinach-and-Artichoke Galette
This buttery pastry evokes the classic flavors of Greece with its luxurious, creamy filling of spinach, artichoke and a hint of citrus.
7. Creamy Spinach with Smoked Gouda Gratin
Served bubbling hot with a crisp, cheesy crust, this is the ideal side dish for pretty much anything.