7 Recipes to Transform Healthy Spinach into Comfort Food

As we’ve learned from Popeye, spinach—with its high levels of protein, fiber, vitamins A, C, E and K—is crazy good for you. But it’s also an effective vehicle for cheese. Today, on National Spinach Day, we’re focusing on spinach’s more indulgent side. Here, the best ways to turn spinach into something binge-worthy.

© Eliesa Johnson

Everything is better with crispy, gooey cheese curds.

Use any cheese you want in this creamy frittata.

Call it an adult version of a grilled-cheese sandwich.

Ready in just 30 minutes, this easy mac and cheese is perfect with some crusty bread and a glass of wine.

Sweet shrimp, tangy cream cheese, spinach and jalapeños come together in this perfect party dish.

This buttery pastry evokes the classic flavors of Greece with its luxurious, creamy filling of spinach, artichoke and a hint of citrus.

Served bubbling hot with a crisp, cheesy crust, this is the ideal side dish for pretty much anything.