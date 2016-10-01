7 Recipes for Sweet, Creamy Acorn Squash

A fall staple, acorn squash is known for its sweet, nutty flavor. From a hearty Asian-inspired stew to an incredible savory tart, here are seven ways to use acorn squash this season.

Make acorn squash a main course with sweet maple syrup and crispy bacon.

This earthy, Asian-inspired stew is great for a crowd.

Veggie-packed pastas, roasted squash and hearty salads are our favorite ways to eat healthy in the fall. Thanks to wonderful seasonal vegetables, these recipes are packed with flavor—and nutrients. Alexandra Rowley

Halved acorn squash make terrific single-serving, edible bowls.

Cut down on cleanup with this gorgeous acorn squash dish that you can eat right out of the skin. Chef Dave Beran created this wonderfully indulgent vegetarian dish of roasted sweet squash topped with just-melted burrata, garlic butter and a salad of baby greens. It's fantastic with a lush Chardonnay. Con Poulos

Toasted pumpkin seeds top these fantastic vegetarian tarts.

This is the perfect fall side dish.

This six-ingredient recipe takes acorn squash where it has never been before. The starchy fall vegetable becomes perfectly tender and delicious when stewed in a rich miso broth. We love this warming dish for a light lunch on a crisp fall day. Todd Porter & Diane Cu

