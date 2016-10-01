7 Recipes for Sweet, Creamy Acorn Squash

How to cook with the delicious fall staple.
A fall staple, acorn squash is known for its sweet, nutty flavor. From a hearty Asian-inspired stew to an incredible savory tart, here are seven ways to use acorn squash this season.
Maple Bacon-Roasted Acorn Squash
Make acorn squash a main course with sweet maple syrup and crispy bacon.
Stewed Acorn Squash with Mushrooms and Chinese Sausage
This earthy, Asian-inspired stew is great for a crowd.
Baked Acorn Squash with Chestnuts, Apples and Leeks
Alexandra Rowley
Halved acorn squash make terrific single-serving, edible bowls.
Roasted Acorn Squash with Garlic Butter and Burrata
Con Poulos
Chef Dave Beran's amazing dish is fantastic with a lush Chardonnay.
Savory Ricotta Squash Tart
Toasted pumpkin seeds top these fantastic vegetarian tarts.
Cinnamon-Spiced Roasted Acorn Squash
This is the perfect fall side dish.
Miso-Stewed Acorn Squash with Bell Peppers
Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Five ingredients, plus some sliced green onions for garnish are all you need for this simple yet delicious fall stew.