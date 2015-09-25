7 Recipes for (Sometimes) Superspicy Shishito Peppers

Whether eaten as a snack or incorporated into a main dish, crunchy, sweet shishito peppers are delicious and occasionally pack a punch—one in ten are superspicy! Here are seven awesome ways to eat shishito peppers:

1. Blistered Shishito Peppers with Miso

This charred dish from farmer Tadaaki Hachisu gets a salty, earthy, spicy hit from brown rice miso and fresh ginger.

2. Chicken Meatball and Shishito Yakitori

These juicy Japanese meatballs, known as tsukune, are grilled on skewers with the finger-size green peppers.

3. Shishito Peppers with Bonito Sand and Tofu Mustard

Michael Voltaggio’s clever recipe for crispy fried shishito peppers features crunchy, sweet and umami-packed bonito sand, a simple combination of almond flour, bonito flakes, sugar and butter.

4. Grilled Skirt Steak with Shishitos and Charred Lemon

The tender beef, spicy shishito peppers, pungent blue cheese and smoky lemon-dressed salad are incredible together.

5. Braised Pork with Ginger-Pickled Shishito Peppers

Braised pork over rice with a fried egg and pickled peppers may sound eclectic, but "it's a combination of two of my favorite Japanese dishes," Sang Yoon explains: donburi (meat and an egg with rice) and kakuni (slow-braised pork served with hot mustard).

6. Grilled Leeks with Shishito Romesco

Grilled until they're lightly charred outside and tender within, these leeks are terrific served with a spicy twist on the classic Spanish almond sauce. Here, the romesco is made with grilled shishitos and crushed red pepper so it has multiple layers of heat.

7. Jon’s Tuna Conserva with Grilled Shishito and Bean Salad

This light and tangy salad keeps well and is great at room temperature, making it a good packed lunch or picnic dish.

