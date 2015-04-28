7 Recipes That Prove Seafood and Cheese Do Go Together

If you cook, you've no doubt heard that seafood and cheese don't go together. No one knows precisely why this idea developed (Smithsonian magazine posits that it could be because seafood's flavors are delicate and easily overwhelmed, or perhaps because Italy's prime historical cheesemaking districts are landlocked), but today we'd like to point out that it's totally not true. Here, seven recipes that prove seafood and cheese make a delicious pair.

1. Shrimp Enchiladas

Experiment by swapping out cheddar cheese for Monterey Jack or varying the spiciness of the salsa in this classic enchilada recipe.

2. Spaghetti with Scallops, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Olives

This recipe draws on chef Laurent Tourondel's ravioli, which are filled with sun-dried tomatoes and ricotta cheese and set on a sea scallop seared in oil with fresh breadcrumbs.

3. Marinated Tuna Tartare with Goat Cheese

Getting the right balance for this sublime first course requires the very best-quality tuna and fresh goat cheese that's not too strongly flavored.

4. Mussels Steamed in Tomato Broth with Goat Cheese

Mussel, tomato juice and celery seeds make a delicious broth to accompany steamed mussels.

5. Smoked-Trout Salad with Goat-Cheese Croûtes

Smoked trout fillets pair with creamy goat cheese in this delectable salad.

6. Shrimp and Goat Cheese Risotto

Chef Laurent Tourondel's recipe offers pesto risotto with shrimp in a pool of foamy goat cheese.



7. Creamy Seafood Risotto

Mascarpone is the secret to this rich risotto.

