7 Recipes That Prove Maple Syrup and Pork Are Meant for Each Other

It's a match made in salty-sweet heaven.

F&W Editors
April 08, 2016

Maple syrup is a no-brainer when it comes to topping pancakes, but it's also excellent for bringing sweetness to savory pork. From amazing grilled pork chops to supersimple campfire bacon, here are seven recipes that prove maple syrup and pork are a winning combo.

1. Pork and Pink Bean Soup with Corn Muffin Croutons

This fun, rustic dish is a cross between baked beans and tomato soup.

2. Pork-and-Pineapple Fried Rice

Star chef Andrew Carmellini's incredible fried pork is studded with lean maple-cured bacon.

3. Grilled Maple-Brined Pork Chops

Chef Melissa Kelly uses a sweet and tangy maple-syrup and cinder-vinegar brine to enhance the natural juiciness of the meat.

4. Maple-Roasted Pork Spareribs

© VICTORIA PEARSON

Vermont's fabulous maple syrup stars in the sweet glaze for these juicy ribs.

5. Maple-Glazed Pork Chops with Toasted Pecans

These sweet-spicy pork chops feature pure maple syrup and Sriracha.

6. Maple-Brined Pork Tenderloin

Chef Scott Boggs keeps his pork tenderloin extra-juicy by soaking it in a spiced, maple-sweetened apple cider brine; the sugars in the syrup caramelize as the meat roasts.

7. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze

Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.

