7 Recipes That Prove Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Are BFFs

1. Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw with Bacon

Granny Smith apples add terrific crunch to this amazing slaw.

2. Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Gruyère Frittata

This quick, hearty frittata is a great way to use leftover brussels sprouts.

3. Smoky Brussels Sprouts

Chef Marc Meyer sautés brussels sprouts with bacon, then adds sour cream for richness.

4. Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

This incredible pasta features smoky bacon, brussels sprouts, hazelnuts and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

5. Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

Star chef Scott Conant's incredible recipe requires only five ingredients, plus salt.

6. Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon

Vacuum-packed peeled whole chestnuts make quick work of this terrific dish.

7. Brussels Sprout, Pancetta and Parmesan Flatbreads

Thinly sliced brussels sprouts tossed with pancetta and caramelized onions make a fantastic savory flatbread topping.