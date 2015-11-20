7 Recipes That Prove Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Are BFFs

Roasted until crispy or sautéed, brussels sprouts are great on their own. But paired with smoky bacon, they're unbeatable. From hearty pasta to a quick frittata, here are seven amazing recipes that prove brussels sprouts and bacon are better together. 

F&W Editors
November 20, 2015

1. Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw with Bacon 
Granny Smith apples add terrific crunch to this amazing slaw. 

2. Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Gruyère Frittata 
This quick, hearty frittata is a great way to use leftover brussels sprouts. 

3. Smoky Brussels Sprouts 
Chef Marc Meyer sautés brussels sprouts with bacon, then adds sour cream for richness.

4. Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Bacon 
This incredible pasta features smoky bacon, brussels sprouts, hazelnuts and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

5. Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta 
Star chef Scott Conant's incredible recipe requires only five ingredients, plus salt. 

Do they have pancetta on them? Oh, they do not? Moving right along then.

Petrina Tinslay

6. Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon 
Vacuum-packed peeled whole chestnuts make quick work of this terrific dish.

7. Brussels Sprout, Pancetta and Parmesan Flatbreads 
Thinly sliced brussels sprouts tossed with pancetta and caramelized onions make a fantastic savory flatbread topping. 

