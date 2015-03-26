7 Recipes to Make with Adorable Baby Spring Vegetables

From sweet and tangy mini-marinated artichokes to teeny-tiny carrots, here are seven terrific dishes to make with baby spring vegetables.

1. Grilled Baby Carrot Wraps with Poblano Cream

Tender baby carrots star in this delicious vegetarian wrap.

2. Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens

Chef Gerard Craft's quick spring dish requires just five ingredients.

3. Marinated Baby Artichokes with Dill and Fresh Ginger

This healthy side dish is flavored with traditional Turkish flavors like lemon juice and chopped dill, as well as a little invigorating fresh-grated ginger.

4. Cucumber and Baby Pea Salad

Ready in just 20 minutes, this green salad features a tangy dressing made with Greek yogurt.

5. Glazed Baby Beet and Carrot Salad with Cumin Dressing

This fantastic salad is made with two types of baby beets: golden and chioggia.

6. Farfalle with Spring Vegetables

You can use whatever baby vegetables you have on hand in this lemony pasta.

7. Ginger-Lime Baby Carrots

Top Chef judge Richard Blais tops baby carrots with furikake, a seaweed-and-sesame-seed-based Japanese seasoning.

