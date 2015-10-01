7 Recipes for Luscious Creamed Spinach

Even if you're not a fan of greens, it's hard to turn down warm, gooey creamed spinach. From a supersilky version made with almond milk to the ultimate mac and cheese, here are seven incredible recipes for creamed spinach.
1. Creamed Spinach with Montreal Salted Herbs
What's the secret to this fantastic creamed spinach? The Canadian staple herbes salées, or salted herbs, made by adding salt to a mix of minced vegetables and herbs. It's great on everything from steak to roast poultry, fish and vegetables.
2. Almond-Milk Creamed Spinach
This creamed spinach is so silky and light you won't miss the cream.
3. Creamed Spinach Gluten-Free Mac and Cheese
Cream cheese makes the sauce here especially rich.
4. Creamed Spinach and Parsnips
The duo of sweet parsnip and creamy spinach in this make-ahead side dish is unbeatable.
5. Spaghetti with Lemon, Chile and Creamy Spinach
Low-fat yogurt instead of heavy cream creates a healthy, satisfying sauce for this tangy, spicy pasta dish.
6. Creamy Spinach
Star chef Daniel Boulud's incredible side is ready in just 20 minutes.
7. Coconut-Creamed Spinach
Unsweetened coconut milk gives this terrific creamed spinach a Caribbean spin.
