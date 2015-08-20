7 Recipes for Grilled Cheese's BFF, Tomato Soup

On this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, sandwich savant Justin Chapple shows the world how to make an epic, gooey stuffed grilled cheese. Make it even better by pairing your grilled cheese with its natural best friend—the classic tomato soup. Smoky, chunky, roasted and beyond, these seven killer tomato soups are perfect for dunking those stuffed grilled cheeses into:

1. Two-Tomato Soup with Fennel

For this comforting soup, Alex Guarnaschelli cooks fresh and canned tomatoes separately, which adds layers of flavor. She then purees some of the soup and leaves the rest chunky to give it a lovely texture.

2. Roasted Green Tomato Basil Soup in Sourdough

This beautiful green soup pairs the tartness of green tomatoes with fragrant basil and thyme. Once you’ve finished off the soup you can eat the sourdough bread bowl.

3. Fire-Roasted Tomato Bisque

This creamy fire-roasted tomato bisque soup calls for store-bought chicken broth and canned tomatoes but the aromatic vegetables give it homemade taste.

4. Garden Tomato Soup with Cumin

Prepared without the chicken stock, this fresh tomato soup becomes a delicious tomato sauce for pasta.

5. Roasted Tomato Soup

When tomatoes are oven-roasted at a low temperature, their flavor becomes very concentrated. When they're then pureed, even dead-of-winter plum tomatoes make a delicious soup that tastes like summer.

6. Chunky Tomato Soup

For the best texture in this vibrant tomato soup, puree half of the soup until smooth, then stir it into the chunky base.

7. Summery Fresh Tomato Soup

The secret to this creamy, delicate, fresh tomato soup is using a sweet onion, which cuts the acidity of the tomato.

Related: Alex Guarnaschelli’s Flawless Tomato Soup

7 Best Cheeses for Grilled Cheese

Best Grilled Cheese in the U.S.

More Soup Recipes