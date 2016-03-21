7 Recipes for Frozen Artichoke Hearts (For When You Can't Get the Real Thing)

March 21, 2016

Spring may have officially sprung but that doesn’t mean we are all suddenly swimming through a sea of fresh produce. For some, spring’s delicious bounty of fresh vegetables and herbs is still a month or so off. If you’re one of the less than lucky ones still slogging through snow and working your way through root vegetables, feel free to cheat when it comes to spring-ifying your dinners. Frozen artichoke hearts are a deliciously easy way to add sweet, bright, vegetal flavor to dishes that will remind you that real spring isn’t so far away. Here, the best recipes for frozen artichokes.

1. Chicken Tagine with Artichoke Hearts and Peas 

This easy Moroccan stew gets a ton of spring flavor from frozen artichokes and frozen peas.

2. Artichoke & Fontina Pizzas 

Cookbook author Eugenia Bone marinates frozen artichokes overnight in olive oil with garlic, herbs and lemon juice before scattering them on these pizzas.

3. Artichoke Dip with Crispy Shallots 

Chef Michael White's version of the classic cheesy, warm dip makes great use of frozen artichokes. They're simmered with garlic and wine, then mixed with cream cheese, Gruyere and Tabasco and baked with a panko topping.

4. Cavatappi with Shrimp, Sugar Snaps and Artichokes 

This incredible weeknight pasta is tossed with sweet shrimp and a ton of ultra springy produce.

5. Chicken Breasts with Artichoke-Olive Sauce 

While it looks elegant, this chicken dish is super-simple to put together.

6. Cod with Artichokes and Chickpeas 

This recipe is based on barigoule, a Provencal dish of artichokes, mushrooms and oil.

7. Spring Lamb Stew 

Here, white beans, tender artichoke hearts and a small amount of lamb shoulder come together in a healthy spring stew.

