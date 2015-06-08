7 Recipes for Edible Wedding Favors

Wow your wedding guests with something delicious and DIY. Here, seven excellent recipes for edible wedding favors.

1. Roasted White Chocolate & Coffee Truffles

Here, white chocolate is slow-roasted, which adds an enticing caramel flavor to the supercreamy ganache filling in these truffles.

2. Blue-Barb Jam

Instead of strawberries, fresh blueberries are paired with rhubarb in this incredibly simple and delicious sweet-tart jam.

3. Classic French Macarons

This recipe calls for a simple orange buttercream filling, which can be adapted for a wide variety of flavor combinations. Try incorporating different flavors like lemon, raspberry or chocolate. You can also adjust the color of the actual cookies by using different gel food colorings.

4. Endless Caramel Corn

Salty, sweet and amazingly crisp, this caramel-coated popcorn gets a hit of spice from the adobo sauce in canned chipotles.

5. Aged Gouda Biscotti with Walnuts

These crunchy biscotti are surprisingly rich-tasting thanks to aged Gouda and chopped walnuts. Try other hard cheeses, too, like aged Prima Donna, a lighter Gouda-style cheese from the Netherlands.

6. Candied Ginger, Coconut and Quinoa Granola

Quinoa gives this granola an unconventional crunch.

7. Spiced Almonds

Here, buttery marcona almonds are tossed in smoky spices and then roasted.

Related: 10 Decadent Chocolate Candy Recipes

20 Awesome Make-Ahead Snacks

31 Stellar Cookie Recipes