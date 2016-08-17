9 Recipes for Crispy Croquettes

Get your fried food fix.

F&W Editors
August 17, 2016

Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, croquettes are ultra-satisfying comfort food. From a savory leek and mushroom version to sweet, honey-coated goat cheese balls, here are seven excellent croquette recipes.

1. Crispy Chicken and Vegetable Croquettes

© Quentin Bacon

Madras curry powder flavors these delicious tapas.

2. Salt Cod Croquettes

Known as bolinhos in Portuguese ("little cakes"), these croquettes are star chef Daniel Boulud's take on the classic Brazilian bar food.

3. Leek-and-Mushroom Croquettes

Chef Jerry Traunfeld serves these creamy-centered croquettes in walnut-size balls, but they can also be made larger for a vegetarian main course.

4. Sesame-Coated Sweet Potato Croquettes

© FRANCES JANISCH

These African-inspired fried yam balls are are rolled in sesame seeds, a typically Malawian ingredient.

5. Pan-Fried Tuna Croquettes

© AMY NEUNSINGER

Put the classic pantry staple, canned tuna, to good use.

6. Potato and Mozzarella Croquettes

These super-crisp fried potato croquettes are filled with soft mashed potato and gooey melted cheese.

7. Fried Goat Cheese Balls with Honey

A double-coating of panko crumbs amplifies the crunch for these sweet-savory croquettes.

8. Pasta-and-Pesto Croquettes

© Con Poulos

At Pizzarium, chef Gabriele Bonci has reimagined the classic Roman fried risotto croquettes known as suppli. He swaps pasta with pesto for the rice and fills the croquettes with creamy stracchino cheese instead of the traditional mozzarella.

9. Chicken Croquettes

These Spanish-inspired croquettes are a great way to use leftover roast chicken.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up