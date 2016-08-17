9 Recipes for Crispy Croquettes

Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, croquettes are ultra-satisfying comfort food. From a savory leek and mushroom version to sweet, honey-coated goat cheese balls, here are seven excellent croquette recipes.

© Quentin Bacon

Madras curry powder flavors these delicious tapas.

Known as bolinhos in Portuguese ("little cakes"), these croquettes are star chef Daniel Boulud's take on the classic Brazilian bar food.

Chef Jerry Traunfeld serves these creamy-centered croquettes in walnut-size balls, but they can also be made larger for a vegetarian main course.

© FRANCES JANISCH

These African-inspired fried yam balls are are rolled in sesame seeds, a typically Malawian ingredient.

© AMY NEUNSINGER

Put the classic pantry staple, canned tuna, to good use.

These super-crisp fried potato croquettes are filled with soft mashed potato and gooey melted cheese.

A double-coating of panko crumbs amplifies the crunch for these sweet-savory croquettes.

© Con Poulos

At Pizzarium, chef Gabriele Bonci has reimagined the classic Roman fried risotto croquettes known as suppli. He swaps pasta with pesto for the rice and fills the croquettes with creamy stracchino cheese instead of the traditional mozzarella.

These Spanish-inspired croquettes are a great way to use leftover roast chicken.