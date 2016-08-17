9 Recipes for Crispy Croquettes

Get your fried food fix.
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, croquettes are ultra-satisfying comfort food. From a savory leek and mushroom version to sweet, honey-coated goat cheese balls, here are seven excellent croquette recipes.
1. Crispy Chicken and Vegetable Croquettes
Madras curry powder flavors these delicious tapas.
2. Salt Cod Croquettes
Known as bolinhos in Portuguese ("little cakes"), these croquettes are star chef Daniel Boulud's take on the classic Brazilian bar food.
3. Leek-and-Mushroom Croquettes
Chef Jerry Traunfeld serves these creamy-centered croquettes in walnut-size balls, but they can also be made larger for a vegetarian main course.
4. Sesame-Coated Sweet Potato Croquettes
These African-inspired fried yam balls are are rolled in sesame seeds, a typically Malawian ingredient.
5. Pan-Fried Tuna Croquettes
Put the classic pantry staple, canned tuna, to good use.
6. Potato and Mozzarella Croquettes
These super-crisp fried potato croquettes are filled with soft mashed potato and gooey melted cheese.
7. Fried Goat Cheese Balls with Honey
A double-coating of panko crumbs amplifies the crunch for these sweet-savory croquettes.
8. Pasta-and-Pesto Croquettes
At Pizzarium, chef Gabriele Bonci has reimagined the classic Roman fried risotto croquettes known as suppli. He swaps pasta with pesto for the rice and fills the croquettes with creamy stracchino cheese instead of the traditional mozzarella.
9. Chicken Croquettes
These Spanish-inspired croquettes are a great way to use leftover roast chicken.