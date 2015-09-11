7 Recipes for Creamy Fricassee

Fall is right around the corner, which means it's just about time for grilled steaks and salads to take a backseat to things like hearty, cozy braises. One of the simplest and most crowd-pleasing dishes to serve up is a comforting, creamy fricassee. Here are seven excellent fricassee recipes to make now:

1. Chicken and Okra Fricassee

Here, Eric Ripert lightens a traditional chicken stew with lemongrass and ginger.

2. Green Bean and Mushroom Fricassee

This mixed vegetable recipe makes a wonderful side dish.

3. Chicken and Mushroom Fricassee

This lightened-up classic is fast to pull together—especially if you buy presliced mushrooms. It has a rich, slow-cooked flavor. A splash of cream makes it extra-decadent but still light.

4. Creamy Chicken-and-Mushroom Fricassee

Easy and healthy, this satisfying dish gets an unusual garnish of celery leaves.

5. Lemony Chicken Fricassee with Shallots and Morels

In this light and fast fricassee, chef Katy Sparks sizzles chicken in butter until it's crisp, then cooks it with shallots and morels, finishing with lemon for a hit of tartness.

6. Rosemary Chicken with Corn and Sausage Fricassee

This is chef Nina Compton's summer version of the dish, which changes throughout the year: She uses butternut squash and mushrooms in the fall and fresh fava beans, English peas and fiddlehead ferns in the spring.

7. Peppered Pork Chops with Vegetable Fricassee

A fricassee of sugar snap peas, mushrooms, scallions and baby peas make a delicious accompaniment for juicy pork chops.

