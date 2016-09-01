7 Recipes for BBQ Burger Lovers

Labor Day weekend is upon us, so fire up the grill for an over-the-top, end-of-summer burger bash. But don't just serve any old burgers. Put the ketchup and mustard aside and celebrate summer's last hurrah with finger-licking, barbecue sauce-slathered burgers. Here, seven killer recipes for BBQ burger lovers.

The combination of sweet–spicy barbecue sauce and smoky bacon makes this a barbecue lover’s dream chicken burger. Con Poulos

Inspired by a best-selling dish at Blue Ribbon restaurants in New York City, owners Eric and Bruce Bromberg opened Bromberg Bros. Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken. The menu includes a knockout chicken burger: “We’ll pit our chicken burger against your beef burger any day,” they say.

© Tina Rupp

These succulent burgers were inspired by Carolina pulled pork (shredded slow-cooked pork shoulder). Instead of crisp bits of roasted pork skin, the ground pork gets mixed with browned bacon bits for a smoky flavor. In the tradition of South Carolina, the topping is a honey-mustard sauce.

This patty melt-style burger is topped with smoked Gouda cheese, sweet house-made barbecue sauce and hot sauce-spiked onions.

Star chef Bobby Flay makes this extremely good barbecue sauce by spiking tomato puree with two forms of smoky chile–ancho chile powder and chipotle in adobo sauce—then adding peanut butter for sweetness.

Bobby Flay’s incredible burgers are topped with delicious coleslaw. Quentin Bacon

These barbecue-sauced burgers are topped with a creamy, crunchy coleslaw.

6. Cheyenne Burgers with Onion Rings

Pair these smoky burgers with a juicy, ripe Zinfandel.

7. Barbecue-Glazed Turkey Burgers

Jarred barbecue sauce adds a ton of flavor to the burgers and helps keep them from drying out.