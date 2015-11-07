7 Reasons You Should Definitely Have Sweet Potatoes for Brunch

1. Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Using sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes makes these hash browns a little sweet.

2. Sweet Potato Biscuits

These supertender, buttery biscuits are fantastic with sweet or savory dishes.

3. Sweet Potato Latkes with Wasabi and Wasabi Tobiko

You don't have to wait until the holidays to make these sweet-spicy latkes.

4. Creamy Millet Porridge with Candied Sweet Potatoes and Pistachios

Top this fantastic gluten-free porridge with roasted sweet potatoes and a splash of maple syrup.

5. Escarole Torta with Sweet Potato Hash Brown Crust

This cheesy, quiche-like dish is perfect for a crowd.

6. Sweet Potato Doughnuts

Sweet potato in the dough adds a lovely, earthy flavor to these baked doughnuts.

7. Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza

Mashed sweet potatoes make an excellent substitute for classic tomato pizza sauce.