7 Reasons You Should Definitely Have Sweet Potatoes for Brunch

Rich in vitamins A and C, sweet potatoes are a delicious way to give all kinds of dishes a nutritious boost—that includes the notoriously non-nutritious brunch. From buttery biscuits to savory latkes, here are seven excellent ways to eat sweet potatoes for brunch.
1. Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Using sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes makes these hash browns a little sweet.
2. Sweet Potato Biscuits
These supertender, buttery biscuits are fantastic with sweet or savory dishes.
3. Sweet Potato Latkes with Wasabi and Wasabi Tobiko
You don't have to wait until the holidays to make these sweet-spicy latkes.
4. Creamy Millet Porridge with Candied Sweet Potatoes and Pistachios
Top this fantastic gluten-free porridge with roasted sweet potatoes and a splash of maple syrup.
5. Escarole Torta with Sweet Potato Hash Brown Crust
This cheesy, quiche-like dish is perfect for a crowd.
6. Sweet Potato Doughnuts
Sweet potato in the dough adds a lovely, earthy flavor to these baked doughnuts.
7. Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza
Mashed sweet potatoes make an excellent substitute for classic tomato pizza sauce.