7 Reasons You Should Definitely Have Sweet Potatoes for Brunch

Rich in vitamins A and C, sweet potatoes are a delicious way to give all kinds of dishes a nutritious boost—that includes the notoriously non-nutritious brunch. From buttery biscuits to savory latkes, here are seven excellent ways to eat sweet potatoes for brunch.

F&W Editors
November 07, 2015

1. Sweet Potato Hash Browns 
Using sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes makes these hash browns a little sweet.

2. Sweet Potato Biscuits 
These supertender, buttery biscuits are fantastic with sweet or savory dishes. 

3. Sweet Potato Latkes with Wasabi and Wasabi Tobiko 
You don't have to wait until the holidays to make these sweet-spicy latkes. 

4. Creamy Millet Porridge with Candied Sweet Potatoes and Pistachios
Top this fantastic gluten-free porridge with roasted sweet potatoes and a splash of maple syrup. 

5. Escarole Torta with Sweet Potato Hash Brown Crust 
This cheesy, quiche-like dish is perfect for a crowd. 

6. Sweet Potato Doughnuts 
Sweet potato in the dough adds a lovely, earthy flavor to these baked doughnuts.

7. Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza 
Mashed sweet potatoes make an excellent substitute for classic tomato pizza sauce. 

