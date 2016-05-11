7 Reasons Why Blue Cheese Is the Best Cheese for Grilling

We love this pungent cheese.
Savory blue cheese is amazing for upgrading everything from burgers to grilled potato salad.
1. Grilled Summer Squash with Blue Cheese and Pecans
Sweet grilled summer squash and tangy blue cheese tossed with a bright, lemony dressing make the ultimate summer salad.
2. Blue Cheese Burgers
Crumbled Roquefort cheese is a simple, outstanding topping for star chef April Broomfield's juicy burgers.
3. Charred Broccoli with Blue Cheese Dressing and Spiced Crispies
Star chef Stephanie Izard likes using funky Rogue Creamery Smokey Blue Cheese for her awesome cookout dish.
4. Grilled Potato and Onion Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Chef Jeri Ryan's favorite sandwich stuffing is a mix of crumbly cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions. She likes the savory combination so much she's turned it into a salad with tender new potatoes. It's incredibly good as a side with grilled beef tenderloin or steak.
5. Chicken Quesadillas with Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions
Savory blue cheese balances sweet caramelized onions for these fats grilled chicken quesadillas.
6. Grilled Skirt Steak with Shishitos and Charred Lemon
The tender beef, spicy shishito peppers, pungent blue cheese and smoky lemon-dressed salad are incredible together. Chef Dave Beran tailor-made the dish to go with peppery Malbec from Argentina.
7. The Haven Burger
Chef Greg Daniels tops his burger with a satisfying mix of creamy, salty blue cheese, tangy pickled onions, sweet roasted red pepper slices and crisp arugula.