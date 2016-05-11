7 Reasons Why Blue Cheese Is the Best Cheese for Grilling

Savory blue cheese is amazing for upgrading everything from burgers to grilled potato salad.

For grilled squash with a uniformly crisp texture, cut squash lengthwise into quarters and then remove the seedy interior. This gorgeous summer squash salad is tossed with a bright, lemony dressing. Eva Kolenko

Sweet grilled summer squash and tangy blue cheese tossed with a bright, lemony dressing make the ultimate summer salad.

© David Malosh

Crumbled Roquefort cheese is a simple, outstanding topping for star chef April Broomfield's juicy burgers.

© John Kernick

Star chef Stephanie Izard likes using funky Rogue Creamery Smokey Blue Cheese for her awesome cookout dish.

Chef Jeri Ryan's favorite sandwich stuffing is a mix of crumbly cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions. She likes the savory combination so much she's turned it into a salad with tender new potatoes. It's incredibly good as a side with grilled beef tenderloin or steak.

Savory blue cheese balances sweet caramelized onions for these fats grilled chicken quesadillas.

© Con Poulos

The tender beef, spicy shishito peppers, pungent blue cheese and smoky lemon-dressed salad are incredible together. Chef Dave Beran tailor-made the dish to go with peppery Malbec from Argentina.

Chef Greg Daniels tops his burger with a satisfying mix of creamy, salty blue cheese, tangy pickled onions, sweet roasted red pepper slices and crisp arugula.