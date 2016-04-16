7 Reasons to Splurge on Sushi-Grade Tuna Every So Often

Buying tuna doesn't have to break the bank, but sometimes it's worth it to spend a little extra money on sushi-grade. From refreshing ceviche to delicious Samoan-style salad, here are seven dishes that make the purchasing sushi-grade tuna worthwhile.

This refreshing raw dish is a great way to show off extra-fresh tuna.

Star chef Rick Bayless's incredible ceviche has an unmatched clarity of flavor because the short marinating time preserves the tuna's fresh taste.

While tuna is cheap and plentiful in Samoa, it's worth the splurge for this version of the delicious Polynesian dish.

F&W chef in residence Eric Ripert cures pristine raw tuna by wrapping it in kombu (a type of seaweed).

© Chris Court

This light, easy tuna recipe evokes the flavors of southern France.

Chef Lidia Bastianich buys spectucular whole bluefin, then someone in her restaurant kitchen cuts it to her specifications. But this simple recipe is easy to do to at home.

Sushi grade tuna and high-quality potato chips make this tartare a knockout.