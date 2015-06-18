7 Popsicles You Should Definitely Be Eating This Summer

From boozy mojito-watermelon to fruity-tangy nectarine-buttermilk, here are seven terrific popsicles to make as the temperatures rise.
1. Coconut-Lime Ice Pops
Chef Rick Bayless's paleta (Mexican ice pop) features coconut milk, lime juice and sugar.
2. Mojito-Watermelon Pops
This fantastic boozy popsicle layers minty mojito with vodka-spiked watermelon.
3. Creamy Mocha Ice Pops
What's the secret to these silky ice cream pops? Fold whipped cream into the coffee-infused chocolate before molding and freezing.
4. Nectarine-Buttermilk Pops
These refreshing popsicles get a boost of flavor from ginger liqueur.
5. Blueberry-Peach Tequila Popsicles
Five ingredients are all you need for these delicious popsicles.
6. Minted Watermelon Popsicles
No fancy popsicle molds needed: Standard ice cube trays are an easy way to make these healthy frozen snacks.
7. Riesling-Pear Pops
These wine-spiked pops are made with bright and fruity fresh pear puree.
