7 Poolside Snack Upgrades

Poolside cocktailing one of summer’s great pleasures, and it's even better with great snacks. Swap the usual chips for these seven crowd-pleasing recipes:

1. Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers

The sweet-and-salty sauce that results from braising the chicken makes these skewered treats very delicious.

2. Crudités with Wasabi Dip

Nonfat Greek yogurt blended with fresh goat cheese and spiked with wasabi makes for a luscious, thick, tangy and addictively spicy dip. In addition to the vegetables listed below, try raw kohlrabi, chayote and endive, and wax beans that are blanched until crisp-tender.

3. Blueberry-Peach Tequila Popsicles

Make your poolside cocktail hour more fun with these supereasy-to-make boozy popsicles.

4. Citrusy Chicken Tenders

In these chicken fingers for grown-ups, thin strips of chicken are marinated in ale and citrus juices, then fried until golden-crisp.

5. Charred Eggplant Dip

This dip is lighter than many versions of baba ghanoush because there’s no tahini weighing it down. The pure, smoky flavor of the charred eggplant and the wonderful aromas of the fresh parsley, cilantro and mint really come through.

6. Watermelon Coolers

This super delicious summer cocktail is potent and refreshing.

7. Corn Dogs with Krab Relish

Chef Tim Maslow coats hot dogs in a fresh corn batter and fries them, then tops them with a playful relish made with imitation crab, pickle and yellow mustard.

