7 Over-the-Top and Out-of-the-Box Tacos

Making your own crispy, crunchy taco shells using this super-easy tip from F&W’s Justin Chapple is a surefire way to take taco night to a new level of awesome. Take it up another notch with F&W’s most creative and outrageous taco recipes.

F&W Editors
May 01, 2015

Making your own crispy, crunchy taco shells using this super-easy tip from F&W’s Justin Chapple is a surefire way to take taco night to a new level of awesome. Take it up another notch with F&W’s most creative and outrageous taco recipes.

1. L.A. Gas Station Tacos 
Chef Roy Choi uses ingredients commonly sold at gas stations like American cheese, pre-made bean dip and pork rinds in these indulgent tacos.

2. Fried-Fish Reuben Tacos 
Reuben sandwiches meet fish tacos in these sauerkraut- and Russian dressing-topped tacos.

3. Duck Confit Tacos 
These Asian-inspired duck tacos are easy to make with store-bought confit duck legs.

4. Fried Chicken Tacos 
Crispy fried chicken thighs are delicious in these crazy addictive tacos from Andrew Zimmern.

5. Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeño Tacos 
These ultra-cheesy, bacon-packed tacos are pressed on a griddle and eaten more like quesadillas.

6. Seafood-Chorizo Tacos 
Perfect for people who just can’t choose, these filling tacos include both robustly flavored shrimp and fresh chorizo.

7. Doro Wat Tacos 
Star chef Marcus Samuelsson fills tortillas with doro wat, the stewed chicken dish from his native Ethiopia. The tacos are even tastier with a range of garnishes: chopped hard-cooked eggs, cilantro and cottage cheese.

Related: 24 More Great Taco Recipes
12 Delicious Fish Tacos
The Most Outrageous Nachos

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up