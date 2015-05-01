7 Over-the-Top and Out-of-the-Box Tacos

Making your own crispy, crunchy taco shells using this super-easy tip from F&W’s Justin Chapple is a surefire way to take taco night to a new level of awesome. Take it up another notch with F&W’s most creative and outrageous taco recipes.
1. L.A. Gas Station Tacos
Chef Roy Choi uses ingredients commonly sold at gas stations like American cheese, pre-made bean dip and pork rinds in these indulgent tacos.
2. Fried-Fish Reuben Tacos
Reuben sandwiches meet fish tacos in these sauerkraut- and Russian dressing-topped tacos.
3. Duck Confit Tacos
These Asian-inspired duck tacos are easy to make with store-bought confit duck legs.
4. Fried Chicken Tacos
Crispy fried chicken thighs are delicious in these crazy addictive tacos from Andrew Zimmern.
5. Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeño Tacos
These ultra-cheesy, bacon-packed tacos are pressed on a griddle and eaten more like quesadillas.
6. Seafood-Chorizo Tacos
Perfect for people who just can’t choose, these filling tacos include both robustly flavored shrimp and fresh chorizo.
7. Doro Wat Tacos
Star chef Marcus Samuelsson fills tortillas with doro wat, the stewed chicken dish from his native Ethiopia. The tacos are even tastier with a range of garnishes: chopped hard-cooked eggs, cilantro and cottage cheese.
