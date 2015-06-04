7 Out-of-the-Box Ways to Use Tortillas

The highly versatile tortilla can be made into crispy tacos, nachos and even shaped into a crunchy bowl. We at F&W thought outside the taco and discovered even more ways tortillas can be used. Here, seven new takes to try:

1. Pizza

Jacques Pépin makes quick pizzas with pita bread, lavash or flour tortillas. The possibilities are endless, from a simple Margherita to a white-clam pie inspired by the renowned Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Napolitana in New Haven, Connecticut. "The oven at Pepe's is heated with coal to over 2,000°," Pépin says. "While you can't duplicate that in your home oven, my tortilla version is quite good."

2. Tortilla Broth

The broth used in this tortilla-corn bread dressing, made with garlic-infused corn tortillas and tomatoes, also makes a delicious soup topped with pieces of chicken (or leftover turkey) and torn-up fried tortillas.

3. Wraps for Moo Shu Shrimp

Flour tortillas make a perfect cross-cultural substitute in this stellar take on the Chinese takeout classic. Use packaged coleslaw and presliced mushrooms to whip these up even faster.

4. Flatbread

Piadina is a pan-grilled sandwich made with a quick baking-powder flatbread. If you’re in a rush, use a flour tortilla instead—try it in these gooey prosciutto-mozzarella piadine.

5. Kathi Rolls

Kathi rolls, a popular street food in India, are made by rolling vegetables or meat in roti, an Indian flat bread. In her fabulous take on the recipe, Padma Lakshmi wraps flour tortillas around a succulent filling of ground turkey, fresh ginger, curry and basil, then pan-fries the rolls until crispy for decadent hors d'oeuvres that can be eaten as finger food.

6. Blintzes

Flour tortillas are a perfect substitute when making homemade blintzes, like these blackberry-cream cheese beauties.

7. Stuffing

Chef Dean Fearing's delicious twist on corn bread stuffing is a kind of chilaquiles, combining crispy fried tortilla strips with crumbled corn bread, jalapeño and cilantro.

