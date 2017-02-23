7 Oscar Party Foods on a Stick

For your viewing convenience.

F&W Editors
February 23, 2017

What better snacks to make for the Academy Awards than delicious, easy-to-eat finger foods—on a stick! From salads (yes, really) to boozy popsicles, here are seven Oscar-worthy foods on a stick to make for a viewing party.

1. Greek Salad Skewers with Anchovy Aioli

For a playful presentation, slide a fat, flat slice of cucumber onto the bottom of each skewer so these hors d'oeuvres can stand upright on a serving platter.

2. Corn Dogs with Krab Relish

F&W Best New Chef 2015 Tim Maslow coats beef hot dogs in a fresh corn batter and fries them, before topping them with a relish of imitation crab, pickle and yellow mustard. After making this recipe, we can almost guarantee you'll never eat a state fair corn dog again.

John Kernick

A tangy relish made with imitation crab, pickle and yellow mustard tops these excellent corn dogs.

3. Fruit Meringue Kebabs

"Jules Verne Lollipops" is what star chef Ferran Adrià calls these fun and easy meringue-coated fruit skewers, presumably because they resemble something from an old-fashioned science fiction movie.

4. Bacon-and-Romaine Skewers with Blue Cheese Dressing

In this terrific recipe, chef James Holmes reimagines the classic wedge salad as a crunchy kebab.

5. Meatball Spiedini

These fast appetizers come together in just 25 minutes.

6. Cucumber-Lime Pops with Gin

Frozen cocktails on a stick are great for a crowd.

7. Ice Cream Bon Bons

You can coat these ice cream pops in whatever candy you want—whoppers, Sno-Caps, even Skittles.

Coat these movie theater-inspired snacks with crushed popcorn or your favorite candy.

