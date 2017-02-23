7 Oscar Party Foods on a Stick

What better snacks to make for the Academy Awards than delicious, easy-to-eat finger foods—on a stick! From salads (yes, really) to boozy popsicles, here are seven Oscar-worthy foods on a stick to make for a viewing party.



For a playful presentation, slide a fat, flat slice of cucumber onto the bottom of each skewer so these hors d'oeuvres can stand upright on a serving platter.

F&W Best New Chef 2015 Tim Maslow coats beef hot dogs in a fresh corn batter and fries them, before topping them with a relish of imitation crab, pickle and yellow mustard. After making this recipe, we can almost guarantee you'll never eat a state fair corn dog again. John Kernick

A tangy relish made with imitation crab, pickle and yellow mustard tops these excellent corn dogs.

"Jules Verne Lollipops" is what star chef Ferran Adrià calls these fun and easy meringue-coated fruit skewers, presumably because they resemble something from an old-fashioned science fiction movie.

In this terrific recipe, chef James Holmes reimagines the classic wedge salad as a crunchy kebab.

These fast appetizers come together in just 25 minutes.

Frozen cocktails on a stick are great for a crowd.

You can coat these ice cream pops in whatever candy you want—whoppers, Sno-Caps, even Skittles.

Coat these movie theater-inspired snacks with crushed popcorn or your favorite candy.