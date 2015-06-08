7 Ocean-Friendly Seafood Recipes for World Oceans Day

June 8 is World Oceans Day, a growing global celebration honoring our great blue seas. This year’s theme is Healthy Oceans, Healthy Planet, and there's no better way to honor the effort than with a sustainable seafood dish. Here, F&W’s best recipes perfect for World Oceans Day.

1. Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley

Here, San Francisco chef Chris Cosentino pan-fries omega-3-rich sardines with an extra-flavorful mix of olives, capers, lemon zest, parsley and chiles. To make this more of a main course, he prepares a crunchy salad of artichokes and sunchokes to eat alongside.

2. Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon

Eco-minded chefs are cooking with wild American shrimp, but not just for ethical reasons. As Tory McPhail of Commander's Palace in New Orleans says, "They taste cleaner and crisper, since they swim in the tides."

3. Stuffed Whole Wild Salmon

Whole fish are usually less expensive than fillets, and the presentation is more impressive. Chef Tim Love generally opts for wild salmon, which has a more delicate flavor than farm-raised. Cooking an eight-pound fish might sound intimidating, but it's surprisingly fast and simple—plus you end up with great leftovers.

4. Mussels with Caramelized Fennel and Leeks

Mussels (or clams) can be grown with very little environmental impact, so they are a very sustainable seafood. A simple mussel broth, caramelized vegetables and a dollop of crème fraîche all pump up the flavor of these steamed mussels.

5. Indian Coconut Fish Curry

This fish curry is tremendously flavorful, thanks to tamarind, coconut, garlic and ginger. Kingfish (a type of mackerel) is traditional, but this recipe calls for salmon, whose richness is delectable with the complex spices.

6. Grilled Mackerel with Lardo, Avocado and Jalapeño on Toast

Choose Atlantic mackerel—it matures so quickly that it has a very plentiful population.

7. Spicy Tomato-and-Watermelon Gazpacho with Crab

Dungeness crab is an eco-friendly option, since only full-grown males are caught.

Visit the organization’s website for last-minute celebration ideas and learn how you can help our oceans.

