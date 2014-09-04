7 Noodle Salads to Make Right Now

Since the weather is still warm, these refreshing noodle salads are perfect for back-to-school lunches and make–ahead fall suppers.

1. Simple soba. Make a simple Japanese-inspired dressing with soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil for soba (buckwheat noodles), then add scallions, grilled mushrooms and smoked duck (if you can find it) or rotisserie chicken.

2. Umami-packed soba. Use dried shiitake mushrooms to create a deeply flavorful dressing for the noodles, then toss them with crunchy vegetables like julienned carrots and daikon.

3. Late-summer soba. Toss tomatoes in a spectacular miso-lime dressing and roast, then toss with soba.

4. Italian-Asian mash-up. For a flavorful, vegetable-packed salad, toss soba noodles with pesto, smoky grilled eggplant and raw vegetables like cucumbers, radishes and tomatoes.

5. Southeast Asian–style rice noodle salad. Make a salty-sweet-sour-hot dressing with fish sauce, lime juice, chiles, sugar and garlic, and toss with rice noodles, crunchy vegetables, peanuts and plenty of herbs. Then add chicken or shrimp.

6. Spa salad. Combine skinny cellophane noodles with lots of raw veggies and a soy-honey dressing.

7. Pasta salad. They might seem retro but they’re still delicious. Try combining your pasta with smoky grilled vegetables, parsley and feta, or spinach and an umami-rich sun-dried tomato dressing.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

