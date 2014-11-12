7 Non-Traditional Side Dishes for Thanksgiving

From cheesy grits to umami-packed fried rice, here are seven non-traditional sides to make this Thanksgiving.
1. Creamy Cheese Grits
Replace standard mashed potatoes with these luscious grits.
2. Sweet Potato Gratin with Chile-Spiced Pecans
Crunchy pecans flavored with chile powder add a kick to an otherwise traditional Thanksgiving casserole.
3. Cauliflower steaks with Herb Salasa Verde
Swap Brussels sprouts for these meaty, cauliflower wedges.
4. Olive, Walnut and Pomegranate Dip
This chunky dip is a specialty in the Gilan province of Northern Iran.
5. Oyster Dressing "Grand-Mère"
"This is the only dish worthy of both Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner at our house," says chef John Besh of this fantastic, briny dressing.
6. Mushroom Fried Rice
Three types of mushrooms star in this quick, vegetarian dish.
7. Roasted Sweet Potato and Okra Salad
African staples like yams and okra inspired Marcus Samuelsson's delicious salad.
