7 No Waste Tips for Using Fruit and Vegetable Peels

1. "Use root vegetable peels mixed with cheese (Gouda, Parmesan, anything hard) to make a ravioli filling. Make it even easier by using wonton skins as pasta sheets." —Paul Reilly, Beast + Bottle

2. "Throw apple and pear peels into your cranberry sauce—they add pectin and necessary sweetness to the sauce." —Richard Blais, Juniper & Ivy

3. "Save garlic skins and use them to infuse oil or butter." —Alex Figura, Lower48 Kitchen

4. "Cook vegetable peels in olive oil until soft and use in a sofrito base." —April Bloomfield, The Spotted Pig

5. "The biggest tip I can give for vegetable peels is to leave them on. Take a clean scrub pad and just wash the root vegetables and give them a good scrub. Just roast them as you normally would, and you'll have no waste at all!" —David Standridge, Cafe Clover

6. "Potato peels: Just fry those bad boys up and make poutine." —Josh Munchel, Counting House

7. "Blanch lemon, lime or orange rinds five to seven times, then blend with simple syrup to create a dairy-free citrus cream." —Alex Figura, Lower48 Kitchen

