7 No-Cook Summer Sauces

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals the easy way to make no-cook tomato sauce with just a box grater. Because turning on more burners than absolutely necessary is the last thing you want to do on a super-hot summer day, here are seven more great no-cook sauces.

1. Fresh Puttanesca

This no-cook spicy tomato sauce is flavor-packed with anchovies, capers, green olives and crushed red pepper.

2. Smoky Eggplant Sauce

Store-bought baba ghanoush and canned chickpeas flavor this easy sauce. It’s creamy, lemony and delicious.

3. Sun-Dried Tomato and Scallion Cream Sauce

Umami-packed sun-dried tomatoes give intense flavor to this silky sauce.

4. Avocado Chimichurri

This take on the classic Argentinean herb sauce includes chunky avocado. It’s great with grilled meats.

5. Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Blending spiced tahini sauce with whole-milk yogurt makes for an extra-creamy sauce. Serve it with lamb shwarma.

6. Spicy Tomato Sauce

Paprika, cumin and ginger lend their aromatic alchemy to a simple tomato sauce.

7. Dill-Parsley Sauce

This vibrant green sauce is terrifically fresh-tasting and versatile—have it with fish or pasta, or drizzle it over a Caprese salad.

