7 Must-Try Memorial Day Marinades

Give your Memorial Day cookout a flavor boost with a marinade. Here, seven globally-inspired recipes to try.

1. Spicy Thai Marinade with Basil and Cilantro

Chef Bill Kim likes to use this spicy, citrus-scented marinade on steak, but it's also great on chicken and shrimp.

2. Puerto Rican-Style Marinade

The inspiration for this garlicky marinade was lechón, a slow-roasted Puerto Rican pork dish.

3. Greek Marinade

With lots of ouzo, fennel and dill, this marinade packs great anise flavor.

4. Garlicky Barbecue Marinade

"Building layer upon layer of flavor is absolutely crucial to great barbecue," says Adam Perry Lang. For the first layer, he usually slathers on a marinade or wet rub the night before cooking. To save time, you can let the meat marinate at room temperature for up to 4 hours rather than refrigerating overnight.

5. Lemongrass-Coconut Marinade

This fragrant, Asian-style marinade makes enough for one pound of meat and is delicious with all kinds of cuts, such as thin pork chops, chicken breasts or skirt steak.

6. Homemade Chicken Fajita Marinade

Fragrant and delicious, this homemade chicken fajita marinade works well on seafood, vegetables and other meats as well.

7. Maple Marinade

Because this sweet, peppery marinade is made with a high proportion of maple syrup, be sure to grill the meat or poultry slowly over moderately low heat so that it cooks evenly without burning.

