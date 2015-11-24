7 Must-Know Basics for Prepping Your Thanksgiving Ingredients

Amid all the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. You’ve bought your bird, decided which sides to make and made your pie crust with Jacques Pépin’s help, but here are some tips to have in your apron pocket that will keep you calm while you make your Thanksgiving feast.



1. Thaw Turkey, Fast

If you forget to take your turkey out of the freezer, don’t fret: This trick will have your bird oven-ready in no time for one of our fast turkey recipes.



2. Expert Onion Chopping

Learn how to get onions ready efficiently to cut down on tear time.



3. Freshly Dryed Herbs Anytime

If the dried herbs on your spice rack are no longer doing the trick, you can dry fresh herbs easily with this Mad Genius Tip.



4. Prepare Leeks

Leeks can be a bit intimidating, but their flavor can’t be beat. As you prep, be sure to save the stems for one of our no-waste leek recipes.



5. Quickly Peel Fresh Ginger

Ginger adds a healthy, autumnal kick to recipes like Whole Roasted Carrots with Fresh Ginger. Peeling it is easy if you follow the steps in this video.



6. Mince Garlic

Easily prep garlic for recipes without any special tools. This video is a must-watch if you’re making roasted turkey with lemon-garlic gravy.



7. Cut Up Butternut Squash

With so many great butternut squash recipes out there, it’s almost certainly on your Thanksgiving menu. Watch this video for the best way to break one down.