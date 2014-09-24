7 Must-Have Wines from a Royal Wine Adviser

Reigning British critic Jancis Robinson, a wine adviser to the queen, has influenced world opinion for almost 40 years. Here, seven bottles she loves.

2012 Lyrarakis Armi Thrapsathiri Crete ($16)

“A recuperated grape variety. This is a full-bodied white from an impossibly high, rocky vineyard on a far eastern Mediterranean island.”

2011 Salomon Undhof Kögl Riesling ($29)

“The king of white grapes has to put in an appearance, and the 2011s at this popular estate, 222 years old this year, are particularly alluring. This Riesling is ripe but not flabby.”

2004 R. López de Heredia Viña Gravonia Crianza Rioja Blanco ($34)

“One can only marvel at the combination of price and vintage in this classic, barrel-aged white Rioja.”

2012 Yalumba Old Bush Vine Grenache ($19)

“It’s proof of the rehabilitation of Grenache, from one of the great old family companies that have kept Australia going through thick and thin.”

2010 Clos Ouvert Primavera Red Blend ($20)

“This is from old vines on a small vineyard in a southern region of Chile that was until recently scorned by the mainstream. It’s a light red blend of four varieties, including Cinsault and Mission.”

2013 Julien Sunier Fleurie ($32)

“Beaujolais deserves a comeback, and the 2013s are seriously worthy of attention. And this one will age; no hurry to drink this Burgundian red by a young winemaker from Dijon.”

2010 Corison Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($80)

“Cathy Corison is my heroine. She makes such great wine—the essence of Napa Valley minus the bludgeoning force, plus a sensible price tag. And I love the 2010s.”

