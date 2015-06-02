7 Mexican Dips to Scoop into Taco Bowls

Now that you have a mighty-fine delicious and crispy (and healthy!) taco bowl, courtesy of Mad Genius Justin Chapple, fill it with a festive Mexican dip. Try one of these seven killer recipes:

1. Toasted Pumpkin Seed Dip

Chef Alex Stupak prepares this outstanding Yucatán-style dip (called sikil pak in Mayan) by pureeing pumpkin seeds (sikil) with roasted tomatoes (pak), garlic and chile.

2. Spicy Black Bean Dip with Cotija Cheese

This no-cook, healthy dip comes together in just ten minutes.

3. Corn Queso Fundido

F&W's Justin Chapple uses frozen sweet corn to create this cheesy, slightly spicy dip.

4. Tomatillo-Poblano Guacamole

In this lightened version of guacamole, tomatillo puree replaces some of the rich avocado, adding a bit of sweetness and tang; roasted poblano contributes a little heat. Stretching the recipe with roasted peppers, cherry or grape tomatoes, or diced jicama, mango or papaya would lighten it even more.

5. Pico de Gallo

The vibrant pico de gallo is incredibly versatile. Try it on any simply grilled meats.

6. Roasted Pepper, Almond and Cilantro Pesto

This Mexican-inspired pesto gets a terrific heat from paprika, chili powder and cayenne.

7. Spicy Three-Pepper Guacamole

Jalapeño and serrano peppers, with a Fresno chile, bring the heat to this fresh guacamole.

