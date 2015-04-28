7 Mega-Delicious Upgrades for Chicken Tacos

Tacos are elementally tasty, and we love them whether they're filled with meaty barbacoa or crispy fried cauliflower. But there's one taco family that often needs a little help being delicious: chicken. Your first step beyond the basic formula should be Justin Chapple's super-easy, no-fry crunchy taco shells. Then, coax your chicken tacos to new heights with one of these upgrades:

1. Fried chicken. Andrew Zimmern stuffs his tacos with extra-crispy fried skin-on chicken thighs. He tops them with little more than an avocado-tomatillo salsa.

2. Grilled scallions. Give tacos a springy kick with smoky grilled scallions. When grilled, they become extra sweet and silky.

3. Avocado crema. Instead of the traditional, not-so-healthy crema, try blending avocado with thick and creamy nonfat Greek yogurt. The result is an amazing sauce that’s great with spicy chicken and cherry tomatoes.

4. Chicken skin cracklings. To add terrific texture and flavor to chicken tacos, turn the skin into super-crisp cracklings.

5. Korean accoutrements. For an Asian-inspired take on chicken tacos, replace the tortillas with sheets of nori and top the chicken with kimchi mayonnaise, sesame seeds and a drizzle of teriyaki.

6. Barbecue chicken. Sweet and smoky barbecue sauce is an easy way to change up chicken tacos. Try topping the saucy chicken with crunchy cabbage slaw.

7. Spicy black beans. These incredibly flavorful black beans are amazing on their own and would make a great vegetarian taco. But they’re also terrific with pulled chicken, avocado and cilantro.

Related: 24 More Taco Recipes

Best Taco Spots in the U.S.

35 Grilled Chicken Recipes