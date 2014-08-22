The 7 Meatiest Dishes That Still Count as Salads

Salads are ideal for summer, especially when produce is nearing its peak. But sometimes, what you really want is meat. Here, seven hearty salads with a high meat-to-vegetable ratio.

1. Antipasto Chicken Salad

For an easy meal, toss shredded chicken with everything you would put on an antipasto plate, like roasted peppers, soppressata and fresh mozzarella.

2. Spicy Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

This super-filling chef’s salad is packed with grilled beef tenderloin, hard-cooked eggs and vegetables.

3. Thai Ground Pork Salad

There’s not much more to this salad than ground meat spiked with chiles, lime juice and fish sauce. Instead of tossing the meat with lettuce, the lettuce is used to wrap the delicious meat.

4. Asian Spinach Salad with Sausage and Pears

This is the best way to eat sausage and feel great about it afterward.

5. Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese and Grapes

Creamy and tangy, this salad is like a super-meaty take on a classic Waldorf salad.

6. Steak Salad with Creamy Italian Dressing

Like a steak sandwich in salad form, this dish tosses grilled steak with homemade grilled croutons, avocado, radishes and escarole.

7. Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad

Michael Psilakis describes this delicious dish as “pork souvlaki tossed with a salad.”

