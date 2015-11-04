7 Meat-Stuffed Meat Recipes for Über Carnivores

If you can't wait until Thanksgiving to stuff yourself with the ultimate carnivorous creation (the turducken), then we have a few recipes to curb your meat-on-meat cravings. From juicy roast turkey with pepperoni to chorizo-stuffed veal chops, here are seven excellent meat-squared recipes that carnivores will love.

1. Roast Turkey with Pepperoni

Stuffing thin slices of pepperoni under the skin keeps roast turkey deliciously moist.

2. Meat Loaf Stuffed with Prosciutto and Spinach

Mario Batali's take on the classic is filled with prosciutto and mild, tangy caciocavallo cheese.

3. Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken with Goat-Cheese and Sausage Stuffing

Cayenne pepper adds terrific heat to the sausage and goat cheese filling for these crunchy, juicy chicken breasts.

4. Veal Chops with Chorizo Stuffing

These luxurious chops are filled with a brilliant combination of sliced mushrooms, sausage and pecornio.

5. Stuffed Pork Tenderloins with Bacon and Apple-Riesling Sauce

Chef Debra Whiting mixes cheese with apple, sausage and greens, then stuffs it inside a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin.

6. Bacon-Roasted Turkey with Sweet-Onion Gravy

This fantastic turkey features smoky, bacon-herb paste stuffed under the skin.

7. Quail Stuffed with Fresh Figs and Prosciutto

Star chef Daniel Boulud sometimes makes this signature dish with squab, with a cube of foie gras in the stuffing.



