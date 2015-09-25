7 Maple Syrup Cocktails for Fall Drinking

The easiest way to fall-ify a cocktail? Replace the usual simple syrup with rich and flavorful maple syrup. Here, seven maple syrup-laced cocktails to try this fall.

September 25, 2015

1. Maple-Bourbon Smash 
Robb Turner, owner of Crown Maple, uses his richly flavored dark amber syrup to make this riff on an Old-Fashioned cocktail.

2. Pélerin 
Maple syrup and allspice liqueur give it a pronounced autumnal flavor.

3. Salted Maple 
This autumnized Pisco Sour riff is made with grade B maple syrup, which gives the sweet-savory cocktail a deep flavor.

4. Georgia on My Mind 
Apricot ale lends a bright fruitiness to this funky bourbon cocktail.

5. Coy Roy 
Mixologist Shannon Ponche describes this tequila cocktail as “robust and boozy, kind of like a twist on a Sazerac.” She gives it a great sweet-tart flavor with maple syrup and apple cider vinegar.

6. Apple Sour 
This simple cocktail is made with Calvados, lemon juice and maple syrup.

7. Lumberjack Julep 
Playing on the classic bourbon-based mint julep, bartender Josh Durr adds rye whiskey and replaces the conventional simple syrup with maple syrup.

