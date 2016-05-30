7 Mad Genius Memorial Day Tips

How to have the best Memorial Day ever.

F&W Editors
May 30, 2016

1. Start the Day with Cinnamon Roll Waffles
The waffle iron is an amazing brunch tool.

2. Make Yourself Some Watermelon Cubes
Prep your watermelon like a pro.

3. Form Perfect Burger Patties
Don't overwork the ground beef. This easy hands-off approach will help you form the ideal patty.

4. Serve Epic Egg Salad
Star chef Jamie Bisonnette shares a "wicked quick" way to chop a ton of hard boiled-eggs for a super-fast, easy egg salad.

5. Spiralize Your Hot Dogs
Not only do spiralized hot dogs look cool, but they help the franks cook faster and they're great for holding toppings.

6. Make a Bacon Weave for the Best BLTs on Your Picnic
How do you upgrade a BLT? With this amazing bacon weave.

7. Dessert Has to Be Instant Ice Cream
No ice cream maker? No problem.

