7 Mad Genius Memorial Day Tips

1. Start the Day with Cinnamon Roll Waffles

The waffle iron is an amazing brunch tool.

2. Make Yourself Some Watermelon Cubes

Prep your watermelon like a pro.

3. Form Perfect Burger Patties

Don't overwork the ground beef. This easy hands-off approach will help you form the ideal patty.

4. Serve Epic Egg Salad

Star chef Jamie Bisonnette shares a "wicked quick" way to chop a ton of hard boiled-eggs for a super-fast, easy egg salad.

5. Spiralize Your Hot Dogs

Not only do spiralized hot dogs look cool, but they help the franks cook faster and they're great for holding toppings.

6. Make a Bacon Weave for the Best BLTs on Your Picnic

How do you upgrade a BLT? With this amazing bacon weave.

7. Dessert Has to Be Instant Ice Cream

No ice cream maker? No problem.