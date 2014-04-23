7 Mad Genius Carrot Recipes

In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple revealed the trick to chopping perfectly even carrot chunks. Master the skill by practicing with these seven fantastic, carrot-packed recipes—all gluten-free in honor of F&W’s Gluten-Free Week.

1. Sautéed Carrots with Lemon and Marjoram

Lemon juice and garlic balance sweet sautéed carrots flavored with fresh marjoram. A simple yet exceptional side dish, it goes equally well alongside meat, fish or poultry.

2. Roasted Vegetables with Fresh Herbs

When roasting vegetables, it's important to chop them evenly so they cook at the same rate.

3. Carrots with Tahini Dressing

This incredibly simple side dish is as good with steamed fish as it is with roast chicken or pork.

4. Carrots with Lime Butter

This healthy side dish gets a touch of butter for richness—it also helps promote the absorption of vitamin A from the carrots.

5. Chickpeas with Tomatoes and Carrots

Starting with dried chickpeas instead of canned ones makes all the difference in this citrusy side dish.

6. Braised Carrots with Thyme

These sweet carrots can be cooked up to a full day day ahead of time and gently reheated in their liquid before serving.

7. Savory Baked Carrot and Broccoli Rabe Terrine

This savory vegetarian terrine is made with a mix of sautéed carrots, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and broccoli rabe.

