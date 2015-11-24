7 Low Alcohol Cocktails To Drink All Day Long on Thanksgiving

This bubbly, red cocktail is fall's answer to summer's Aperol spritz. The numerous cranberries in this concoction complement the hard cider and the Aperol. It is an excellent drink for fall entertaining, whether it's served during a cocktail party or to sip on before dinner.

Drinking on Thanksgiving isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon. If you start pounding the Zinfandel or slamming high-octane beers before Santa has even made his way through the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you’re probably not going to make it to pie. Instead, slowly sip on these low-impact cocktails.

F&W Editors
November 24, 2015

1. Michelada Gingembre
This version of a Shandygaff (citrus soda mixed with lager) is made with fresh ginger juice and a hoppy IPA. Adding a dash of hot sauce makes the drink even better.

2. Fennel Ridgecrests 
Fresh fennel juice is the base for this delicious cocktail.

3. Hat Trick 
This delicious, bitter, spritzy cocktail is a great aperitif.

4. Low Approach 
This wintry beer cocktail is spiked with sweet vermouth, Lillet Blanc and an allspice dram.

5. Tante’s Medicine 
This sensational take on a hot toddy is made with B&B liqueur, an herbaceous mix of Cognac and Benedictine.

Whether you want to accept it or not, cold season is upon us. Luckily, we have a cocktail to help with that. At the time she was preparing her bar menu, mixologist Molly Finnegan felt under the weather and uninspired. After a 2 a.m. brainstorming session, this sensational hot toddy improved both her cold and her drink list.

Wendell T. Webber

6. Rebujito 
It doesn’t get simpler than this two-ingredient sherry cocktail.

7. Cranberry-Spice Cocktail 
With tangy cranberry and spicy ginger, this is the perfect Thanksgiving cocktail.

