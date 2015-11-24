7 Low Alcohol Cocktails To Drink All Day Long on Thanksgiving

1. Michelada Gingembre

This version of a Shandygaff (citrus soda mixed with lager) is made with fresh ginger juice and a hoppy IPA. Adding a dash of hot sauce makes the drink even better.

2. Fennel Ridgecrests

Fresh fennel juice is the base for this delicious cocktail.

3. Hat Trick

This delicious, bitter, spritzy cocktail is a great aperitif.

4. Low Approach

This wintry beer cocktail is spiked with sweet vermouth, Lillet Blanc and an allspice dram.

5. Tante’s Medicine

This sensational take on a hot toddy is made with B&B liqueur, an herbaceous mix of Cognac and Benedictine.

Whether you want to accept it or not, cold season is upon us. Luckily, we have a cocktail to help with that. At the time she was preparing her bar menu, mixologist Molly Finnegan felt under the weather and uninspired. After a 2 a.m. brainstorming session, this sensational hot toddy improved both her cold and her drink list. Wendell T. Webber

6. Rebujito

It doesn’t get simpler than this two-ingredient sherry cocktail.

7. Cranberry-Spice Cocktail

With tangy cranberry and spicy ginger, this is the perfect Thanksgiving cocktail.