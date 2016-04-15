7 Lettuces You Need to Know Beyond Romaine

How many lettuce varieties can you name?

April 15, 2016

We love a classic Caesar salad with its crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons and slivers of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. But if you're looking to up your salad game, there are more lettuces you need to know than just romaine. From delicate little gem to peppery mizuna, here are seven must-try lettuce varieties.

1. Mâche

Mâche, also known as corn salad or lamb's lettuce, is a popular European green with a sweet, nutty flavor. Try it in star chef Eric Ripert's salad with curry vinaigrette.

2. Little Gem

"Traditional Moroccan dishes can be quite heavy; I'm always looking for ways to make them lighter and brighter," says cooking school teacher Tara Stevens, who uses delicate gem lettuce in this fantastic roasted beet salad.

3. Mizuna

Try spicy mizuna greens with sliced kumquats and yuzu juice in this refreshing modern Japanese salad.

4. Escarole

Escarole, a type of endive, is technically a leafy green and not a lettuce but can be used like lettuce in a salad, for soup or even in silky fettuccine with Brie cheese.

5. Frisée

Plump nutty chanterelle mushrooms pair well with slightly bitter frisée lettuce in this warm, springy salad.

6. Watercress

Use these peppery greens for a spring salad with fried morels or a refreshing cucumber soup.

7. Bibb Lettuce

Star chef Scott Conant makes vegetables part of the dressing for these fun bibb lettuce salad cups.

