7 Last-Minute Mardi Gras Recipes

Throw together a Mardi Gras feast in a flash.
Did Fat Tuesday sneak up on you? We’re here to help! We can’t provide beads or harlequin masks, but we can help with dinner. Whip up a Mardi Gras feast in no time with these super-quick Cajun and Creole recipes that all take 30 minutes or less.
1. Spicy Pork Po’Boys
These terrific sandwiches are topped with juicy pork patties, lettuce, tomato and a crunchy-creamy pickle-and-shallot mayo.
2. Shrimp Boil Hobo Packs
A classic Southern shrimp boil involves cooking a kettle of shrimp, corn and sausage with pickling spices, notably bay leaf, cloves and mustard seed. Here, you tuck those ingredients inside foil packets, season them with Old Bay and toss them on the grill.
3. New Orleans Red Beans and Rice with Pickled Peppers
In this take on the classic side dish, we replace the traditional ham with smoky bacon.
4. Crab Rolls with Lemon Aioli
New Orleans chefs often drown seafood in rich, spicy sauces, but here, chef Jason McCullar simply dresses sweet crabmeat (a Louisiana staple) in lemon-scented aioli.
5. Tilapia Po’Boy Sandwich with Chipotle Aioli
A fast and easy-prep chipotle mayo gives this crispy fish sandwich a flavor boost.
6. Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon
Chef Tory McPhail of New Orleans’s famed Commander’s Palace makes this recipe with wild American shrimp, which he likes for their clean, crisp flavor.
7. Snapper with Spicy Crab-and-Andouille Sauce
Crispy snapper fillets are delicious topped with the creamy sauce in this rich and filling dish.