7 Last-Minute Mardi Gras Recipes

Did Fat Tuesday sneak up on you? We’re here to help! We can’t provide beads or harlequin masks, but we can help with dinner. Whip up a Mardi Gras feast in no time with these super-quick Cajun and Creole recipes that all take 30 minutes or less.

These terrific sandwiches are topped with juicy pork patties, lettuce, tomato and a crunchy-creamy pickle-and-shallot mayo.

A classic Southern shrimp boil involves cooking a kettle of shrimp, corn and sausage with pickling spices, notably bay leaf, cloves and mustard seed. Here, you tuck those ingredients inside foil packets, season them with Old Bay and toss them on the grill.

In this take on the classic side dish, we replace the traditional ham with smoky bacon.

New Orleans chefs often drown seafood in rich, spicy sauces, but here, chef Jason McCullar simply dresses sweet crabmeat (a Louisiana staple) in lemon-scented aioli.

A fast and easy-prep chipotle mayo gives this crispy fish sandwich a flavor boost.

Chef Tory McPhail of New Orleans’s famed Commander’s Palace makes this recipe with wild American shrimp, which he likes for their clean, crisp flavor.

Crispy snapper fillets are delicious topped with the creamy sauce in this rich and filling dish.