7 Kosher Quinoa Recipes for Passover

Now there's another reason to love quinoa. During Passover grains that rise are forbidden, but technically quinoa is not a grain (it doesn't grow on grasses). The Orthodox Union has given certain brands of quinoa the "kosher for Passover" stamp of approval. Here are seven fantastic quinoa dishes to include at this year's Seder.

1. Roasted Delicata Squash with Quinoa Salad

This terrific vegetarian dish features squash topped with quinoa, arugula, apple and fresh herbs.

2. Chicken and Quinoa "Fried Rice"

Swap white rice for quinoa to make this delicious Asian-inspired dish.

3. Warm Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Grilled Chicken

This healthy dish is ready in just 35 minutes.

4. Lemony Quinoa Salad with Shaved Vegetables

Nutty-tasting quinoa and crunchy fresh vegetables star in this vitamin-rich salad.

5. Quinoa-Leek Pilaf

This fluffy version the the classic rice dish is made with tender leeks.

6. Roasted Carrot Salad with Toasted Quinoa and Goat Cheese

Ready in just 20 minutes, this delicious salad can easily be made ahead of time.

7. Quinoa Tabbouleh

This version of the Middle Eastern classic features quinoa instead of bulgur wheat.

Related: More Great Quinoa Recipes

10 Modern Passover Dishes

Gail Simmons's Favorite Passover Recipes