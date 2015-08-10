7 Killer S'mores-Inspired Desserts

Today we celebrate the greatest creation to ever come out of a camping trip: the s’more! While it’s perfectly acceptable to keep things classic, we encourage you to think outside the campfire and try a gooey, chocolatey, s'mores-inspired dessert. Here, seven killer s'more innovations to make on National S’mores Day!

1. S’mores Pizzas

While baking these sweet flatbreads in the oven is easier, they're also delicious grilled.

2. Semifreddo S’mores

Semifreddo, the luscious Italian dessert, is cold and creamy like ice cream but much simpler to make. Pastry chef Mathew Rice's favorite is toasted marshmallow, which he serves with salted milk-chocolate sauce and graham crackers—an homage to s'mores, and what he calls his "holy trinity."

3. S’mores Brownies

These fudgy gluten-free brownies are baked in a graham cracker crust, then topped with marshmallows and broiled.

4. Campfire Biscuit S’mores

This hearty twist on s'mores is made with chocolate-studded biscuits instead of graham crackers, along with tangy raspberry jam and smoky marshmallows.

5. S’mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue

These crazy-delicious bars feature a salty, crunchy graham cracker crust topped with a rich chocolate filling and fluffy, light, marshmallowy meringue.

6. Peanut Butter Pound Cake S’mores

In this take on the campfire classic, crunchy graham crackers are replaced with buttery store-bought pound cake, sandwiched with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter, and served alongside a cup of warm melted chocolate for dipping.

7. Banana-Nutella S’mores

Here, milk-chocolate squares are swapped for luscious Nutella, giving these s’mores a rich hazelnut flavor.

