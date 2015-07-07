7 Killer Mac and Cheese Upgrades for National Macaroni Day

Put on your pasta pants and bring your salted water to a boil—it's National Macaroni Day! These super comforting, indulgent mac and cheese upgrades are the perfect way to celebrate:

1. Streetbird’s Return of the Mac

This easy and delicious mac and cheese recipe by starchef Marcus Samuelsson features three kinds of cheese, including cream cheese for that extra creaminess.

2. Macaroni with Summer Squash, Salami, and Ricotta Tomato Sauce

Sun-dried tomatoes add lots of flavor to the sauce.

3. Spicy Easy Stovetop Mac and Cheese

Fresh jalapeños add a spicy twist to this classic stovetop mac and cheese.

4. Macaroni Gratin

This delicious macaroni gratin is a far cry from American macaroni and cheese. Chef Benoît Guichard cooks the pasta in milk, then cools the cooking liquid down with ice cubes, a technique that keeps the macaroni from drying out. The dish can be served as a main-course pasta for four with a salad or as an accompaniment to roasted meats or poultry.

5. Macaroni-and-Beef Casserole

Hearty and cumin-scented, this casserole has an irresistible cheesy-crisp topping.

6. Mushroom and Hominy Macaroni and Cheese

This comforting macaroni and cheese recipe incorporates mushrooms, white wine, thyme and hominy for an indulgent, updated dinner staple.

7. Baked Macaroni with Mortadella and Mozzarella

Chef Paul Kahan ramps up this Italian take on mac and cheese with fresh mozzarella, mortadella, eggs and a rich pork ragù.

