7 Killer Kiwi Cocktails

Sweet, tropical kiwis make an excellent base for cocktails. Don’t believe us? These seven incredible, refreshing kiwi cocktail recipes will definitely make you a believer:

1. The Strange Bird

“This clarified milk punch is a bit of a bear to produce, but it’s worth the work!” promises bartender Chad Arnholt. While citrus juice is typically added to warm milk to make it curdle, Arnholt uses chopped kiwi, which is also high in acid. He then strains out the curds, leaving behind a wonderfully rich and luscious golden drink.

2. Tekiwi

Fresh kiwi flavors this sweet-and-sour cocktail made with silver tequila.

3. Sunburst

Bartender H. Joseph Ehrmann particularly likes what the kiwi ("an underutilized fruit") does for this cooler: "It contributes both sweet and sour, like citrus, and gives it a great texture."

4. Double K Crush (Vodka with Kiwis and Kiwano)

If you've never used a kiwano, or horned melon, the time has come.

5. Kiwi Cobbler

This colorful cocktail is made with DIY Tahitian-vanilla bean-infused sugar.

6. Kiwi Mojito

This crisp and refreshing twist on a classic is perfect for summer cookouts.

7. Green Lantern

This beautiful cocktail combines the flowery taste of gin and Voignier with sweet kiwi.

